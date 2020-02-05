Osceola deputies searching for masked men in ATM robberies, kidnappings

Osceola County deputies are looking for two masked men in open robbery and kidnapping cases.

Deputies say the suspects hit the same bank twice in less than a week. In a surveillance photo, you can see one suspect holding a gun up to the victim at the ATM.

“That’s scary and very dangerous then,” said bank customer Pablo Cruz.

Osceola County deputies say the two masked men first struck at the Bank of America on Doverplum Avenue last week at around 8:30 p.m. The victim was forced at gunpoint to withdraw money from the ATM. Investigators say there was another similar incident on Monday.

Deputies say in both cases, after stealing the cash, the suspects got into the victim’s car. The suspects demanded that the victim drive them away from the bank before they eventually got out and ran.

“I wouldn’t know what to do in a situation like that,” said bank customer Jose Alicea.

Advertisement

Deputies say the first suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, 5’7’’ to 5’10’’, skinny, light facial hair, wearing a black hoodie and long pants.

There’s not much of a description on the second suspect. Investigators say they say they don’t know the man’s race or age but he’s tall, medium build wearing a blue hoodie and long pants.

We broke the news of the ATM robberies to several bank customers. They say, they’ll be more careful when getting cash out.

“Stick to daytime… it’s safer,” said Alicea.

The sheriff’s office is urging people to check their surroundings and report any suspicious activity at the ATM.