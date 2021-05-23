Osceola County vaccination site to be relocated on Thursday

article

Osceola County's COVID-19 vaccination site is moving.

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County and the Osceola County Office of Emergency Management say the county site currently operating at Centro Cristiano Dios Pactos Church in Kissimmee will be relocated to the Kissimmee Civic Center, located at 201 E. Dakin Avenue, on Thursday.

Officials say vaccinations will be available at the new location on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled at https://myvaccine.fl.gov.

People 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but those under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present at the time of the vaccination.

Advertisement

County officials say residents who received their first vaccination at the church should report to the Kissimmee Civic Center for their second dose appointment on their originally scheduled day and time.