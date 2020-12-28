Osceola County now allowing residents 65 and older to register for COVID-19 vaccine

article

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County announced on Monday that they have received its first allocation of the Moderna vaccine.

Those who are 65 years of age or older can now call 407-343-2000 if interested in receiving a dose. They said that once connected, stay on the line for the next available agent after receiving more information on the COVID-19 vaccine. You will be given the option to receive updates on vaccine availability via email. Health department staff will reach out via phone call to schedule appointments to receive a dose.

MORE NEWS: President Trump signs COVID relief, spending bill averting shutdown. So what happens now?

The County Health Department is reportedly also working with emergency management officials and community partners to offer community-based and mass vaccination clinics.

If you have questions, please call the Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.