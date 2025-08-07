Osceola County cracks down on speeding in school zones ahead of school year

The Brief School zone cameras in Osceola County are back online after issuing over 17,000 tickets. Drivers caught speeding face fines. Deputies say slowing down for a short stretch could save lives.



As thousands of Osceola County students prepare to return to class on Monday, deputies are stepping up enforcement in school zones, where speeders have already racked up more than 17,000 tickets this year. They were joined by pedestrian safety awareness advocates for an operation known as "Best Foot Forward."

What we know:

Speed-detection cameras, installed at 16 schools late last year, are back in use after issuing more than 17,000 citations in 2025. Drivers caught going more than 10 mph over the speed limit during school hours will receive a civil fine by mail.

What we don't know:

Officials haven’t said how many repeat offenders have been identified or whether additional schools will receive cameras. It's also unclear how effective last year's initial rollout was in reducing speeds long term.

The backstory:

The initiative began after consistent concerns about school zone safety, particularly with drivers ignoring posted signs and flashing lights. The cameras aim to provide 24/7 monitoring to capture speeding violations in real time and alert vehicle owners without the need for police to be physically present.

What they're saying:

"The problem is we're still seeing people not reduce their speed," said Capt. Kim Montes of the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. "That’s putting crossing guards at risk. That’s putting children at risk. They come through these school zones at 40, 50, 60 miles an hour. If there's a collision with a pedestrian at that speed, someone’s going to be killed."

Montes emphasized that the initiative is about deterrence, not punishment.

"It tells us we have a problem," she said. "If you do receive one of these civil citations, we hope you learn your lesson and that you slow down. Again, it’s about the safety of kids and the unpredictability around the school area."

Law enforcement agencies across the county participated in "Operation Best Foot Forward," an effort to remind drivers to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.

"It’s been a few months since our kids have been in school," said Elisah Dyer, the executive assistant for Bike Walk Central Florida. "We want to get out here before they do and remind our drivers that if you don’t stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk, it will be a $160 fine, minimum."

Deputies are urging drivers to stay alert, especially in the coming days as school resumes.

"You've got to start looking for these school zones and just reduce the speed. We’re only talking about a small distance," Montes said. "But the time that you reduce that speed may save somebody's life."

Why you should care:

According to deputies, the speeding tickets issued by school zone cameras are civil infractions. They do not affect insurance rates and do not appear on a driver’s record — even if a teenager is behind the wheel of a parent’s vehicle.

In Florida, failure to yield for pedestrians in a crosswalk can result in a $164 fine, plus three points on your driver's license. Speeding through a camera-enforced school zone could result in a fine of around $100 for speeds exceeding 10 mph over the flashing school zone speed limit.

