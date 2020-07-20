Osceola County commissioner accused of impersonating law enforcement officer

article

A member of the Osceola County Commission is accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) on Monday announced the arrest of Fred Wilbur Hawkins, 53, of Saint Cloud, for one count of false personation. Hawkins turned himself into the Osceola County Jail early Monday evening.

Investigators said that last November, Hawkins attempted to gain access to an election of the Turnberry Reserve Homeowner’s Association (HOA), of which he was not a member.

"When a security guard prevented him from entering the room, he flashed sheriff’s office credentials, claiming that he was with the Sheriff’s Office and threatening her with arrest," read a news release from the FDLE. "Hawkins is a Special Deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, an honorary title, but he does not have arrest powers, nor has he ever been certified as a law enforcement officer in the State of Florida."

Hawkins was first elected in 2008 and has served as chairman of the Commission in 2010, 2014, and 2017.

He was booked into the Osceola County Jail on a $1,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Ninth Judicial Circuit.