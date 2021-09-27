Orphaned grizzly bear becomes fast friends with polar bear cub at Detroit Zoo

An orphaned grizzly bear cub found in Alaska and sent to the Detroit Zoo has become fast friends with a polar bear cub that was born at the zoo last year.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game received reports of a grizzly bear cub wandering alone near a neighborhood in June, separated from his mother.

Named Jebbie by the local residents, wildlife officials moved him to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage for immediate care and a health assessment before he was transferred to the Detroit Zoo.

"After a quarantine period and an exam by Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) veterinarians, Jebbie moved to the Arctic Ring of Life polar bear building, where he and the Detroit Zoo’s hand-reared polar bear cub, Laerke, have been gradually getting to know each other," the Detroit Zoo said. "Now, the two young bears wrestle, play with toys, and spend their days together."

Polar bear cubs Astra and Laerke were born last November at the Detroit Zoo. Two days after their births, zoo officials said Laerke appeared weak and stopped moving. She then underwent around-the-clock emergency care.

"There are no other polar bear cubs who we can bring here to live with her, so we reached out to state agencies that frequently must find homes for orphaned grizzly bear cubs. We’re thrilled that we are able to give Jebbie sanctuary and provide a much-needed companion for Laerke," said Scott Carter, chief life sciences officer for the DZS. "This social development is critically important for both Laerke and Jebbie."

Visitors to the Detroit Zoo can now see Laerke and Jebbie grow up together in the Arctic Ring of Life.

The Arctic Ring of Life is one of the largest zoo polar bear habitats in the world, encompassing more than 4 acres of outdoor and indoor space. It includes a grassy tundra, a freshwater pool, a "pack ice" area, and a 190,000-gallon saltwater pool.

For zoo hours, prices, directions, and other information call (248) 541-5717 or visit detroitzoo.org.

