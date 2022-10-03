Orlando's Leu Gardens remains closed due to damage from Ian

Orlando's Harry P. Leu Gardens remains closed as the property sustained damage to plants and downed trees due to Ian . Officials on Monday announced that the gardens will remain temporarily closed until staff and volunteers can clear debris and the pathways throughout the gardens. All private events, classes, and weddings will proceed as scheduled.

"We hope to fully reopen Leu Gardens for everyone to enjoy later this week. Thanks for your patience and understanding," Leu Gardens posted on its website. "Our thoughts go out to Floridians everywhere that have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and we hope for a speedy recovery."

Several planned events are still on the calendar as scheduled:

Movie Night, featuring Ghostbusters 1984, October 7 at 7:30 pm - tickets are on sale now

Jazz'n Blues Concert, October 15 at 7:00 pm - tickets are on sale now

Haunting Tales, October 28 at 7:30 pm - tickets on sale October 17

The garden and historical home were donated to the City of Orlando in 1961 by Mr. Harry P. Leu and his wife, Mary Jane. The 50-acre property includes tropical plants, a butterfly garden, and a rose garden and more. Visit leugardens.org for tickets and more information.