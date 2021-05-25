Orlando's 'Fireworks at the Fountain' returns on Fourth of July

article

The City Beautiful's "Fireworks at the Fountain" is back in 2021.

Orlando's big firework spectacular was sidelined last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the event is happening on the Fourth of July at Lake Eola Park in Downtown Orlando and will feature live music, family-friendly activities and a 20-minute fireworks show to end the night.

According to the city's website event page, "At 9:15 p.m., the sky will illuminate with a spectacular fireworks finale set to a live patriotic performance by the Orlando Concert Band."

The 44th annual Fireworks at the Fountain is set to happen from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, including where to park, click here.