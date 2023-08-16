Orlando's Come Out With Pride festival will see downsizing for this year's festivities

The Come Out With Pride Festival will look a little different this year due to fewer sponsors than in previous years, event coordinators say.

Companies that sponsored the event in previous years said that they're now reallocating funds elsewhere.

"We want to make sure that we're creating a space for the LGTBQ+ community to come and celebrate as their authentic selves, while still acknowledging that we still have some pretty big challenges to overcome," said Tatiana Quiroga, Come Out With Orlando Pride Executive Director.

The festival will occupy less space in Lake Eola this year. The parade will be at 4 p.m. followed by fireworks at night.

The festival will be on October 21.





