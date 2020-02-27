Orlando woman wins $1,000 a week for life from quick pick ticket she bought at gas station

article

An Orlando woman will be $1,000 richer each week after winning one of the top prizes from the CASH4LIFE game.

Florida lottery officials announced that Natashia Velez, 31, claimed the prize from the drawing on Jan. 25. She chose to receive her winnings in annual installments of $52,000 a year for a minimum of 20 years.

Velez purchased her winning CASH4LIFE quick pick ticket from Wetherbee Marathon, located at 12253 South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The popular multi-state game offers two lifetime prizes, with the chance to win $1,000 a day for life or $1,000 a week for life. Florida is the ninth state to join game.