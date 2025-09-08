Orlando woman fights off dog to save her terrier outside grocery store

The Brief A 70-year-old fought off a large dog outside a grocery store. She used her cane, her hands — and even her teeth. Her terrier, Sparky, survived as county officials investigate.



An Orlando woman says she fought off a large dog with her cane, her hands — and even her teeth — to save her small terrier from a violent attack outside a grocery store.

What we know:

A 70-year-old woman in Orlando fought off a large dog outside a grocery store to protect her terrier, Sparky.

Surveillance video shows the bigger dog lunging at the 20-pound terrier, knocking the woman, Shirley, to the ground as the animal shook her pet. She struck the dog with her cane and ultimately bit it before a bystander pulled it away by its leash. Sparky survived and is recovering.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet said whether the attacking dog will be removed from its owner or face restrictions. The condition of the larger dog is also unclear, and no information has been released about potential penalties for its owner.

What they're saying:

Orange County Animal Services said it is investigating and has documented Sparky’s injuries.

"I tried to pry open the pit bull’s mouth, and I’m a tiny little person. It didn’t work," Shirley said. "So his neck was right there, and I couldn’t think of anything else to do. So I leaned over and I bit him. I bit him hard too."

"It’s your responsibility to keep that dog on the end of that leash where you have total control over him," she added. "That’s the owner’s responsibility, period."

"I’ve had him all this time," Shirley said of Sparky. "I can’t lose him — not to something like that."

