Orlando woman arrested after doctor discovers baby's 18 rib fractures: Deputies

An Orlando mother was arrested after her baby was found with 18 rib fractures during a doctor's visit, deputies said.

On March 12, 2024, an officer responded to the Nemours Children's Health Pulmonology center in reference to a "possible incident" of child abuse, arrest records show.

The doctor told the deputy he examined a 4-month-old premature baby who needed a chest X-ray because she was being monitored due to being premature.

When the doctor received the x-rays back, he concluded that the baby suffered from "multiple bilateral rib fractures in various stages of healing," records show.

A DCF investigator met with the baby's mother, Vanessa Rodriguez, who was asked to bring the baby back to the hospital for further evaluation.

A skeletal survey was done and revealed the baby had 18 rib fractures.

After an interview with a deputy, Rodriguez was arrested for aggravated child abuse.