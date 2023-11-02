Orlando weather: Windy day with comfortable temps in the 70s across Central Florida

Today's high: 76 degrees | Tonight's low: 62 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Good Thursday to you! Expect a day of gusty Northeast winds, comfy temps and mixed skies.

Could be a few very isolated showers around but, coverage looks to remain quite low-around 10% or so. Highs hit in the mid-upper 70s all across the region.

BEACHES:

Mixed skies and gusty winds will rule the day in the coastal counties. Rip current risk is high. Wind gusts from the Northeast up to 25-30 mph will be possible, areas of blowing sand to result! Surf is on the rise as a new Northeast swell develops. A combination of local wind waves and distant ocean swell will combine forces to keep the surf zone rather hazardous today and through the weekend.

THEME PARKS:

Great weather will be in play at the local theme parks and attractions on this Thursday. Highs near 76 for the afternoon, breezy Northeast winds for much of the day.

OUTLOOK:

The extended outlook will feature a continuation of breezy winds, comfy temps and generally low levels of humidity. Low shower chances are on the horizon for the weekend but, nothing more than 20% coverage is expected. Skies stay mixed with sun and clouds. Temps will gradually warm as we head into the weekend. A run or lower to mid-80s can be anticipated during this time.

TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a feature in the Caribbean with a low chance for development within the next few days. The area of disturbed weather will move west and could become a tropical depression late this week. Heavy rain will be likely in Central America toward the end of the week. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest tropical updates