Orlando weather: Warming up with increased rain chances this weekend in Central Florida

Today's high: 80 degrees

Tonight's low: 64 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Great weather continues on this Thursday. Highs are warmer for the afternoon with temperatures in the widespread low-80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. Stay hydrated!

BEACHES:

Another nice day at the beaches with highs warming to near 80 at peak this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be southwest at 10 mph, surf rolls in around 2' with a moderate risk for rip currents.

THEME PARKS:

Such a beautiful day to head out to the theme parks. A cool morning turns into a warm afternoon with highs near 80 degrees. You can expect a mix of sun and clouds with dry skies! Don't forget your hat and sunglasses.

OUTLOOK:

A weak front moves across the Florida peninsula overnight bringing the chance for a few light showers in the Big Bend late tonight and moving into Gainesville and Ocala in the early morning hours tomorrow. We continue our warming ways head through the end of the week.

Rain chances increase this weekend as a series of fronts work through the region. As of right now, the highest chance for showers and storms looks to reside over Southern Georgia and North Florida-lesser coverage to the South on Sunday.

We have a rollercoaster of temperatures with highs in the low-70s on Saturday and back to the low-80s on Sunday. This could certainly change so stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team for your full forecast!