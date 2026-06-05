Orlando weather: Warmer weekend ahead for Central Florida

The Brief Another pleasant weather day for Central Florida on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-80s for most areas and the dry air will remain in place. Temperatures will heat back up this weekend, with the humidity gradually returning on Sunday.



Another rare lower-than-normal humidity day is on the way for Central Florida.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Pleasant weather Friday

With this dry air in place, this will not only help keep things feeling more comfortable but also rain-free.

Temperatures will reach the mid 80s for most spots, with a few areas along the I-75 corridor making it into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

We'll see partly cloudy skies, with a bit more sunshine compared to yesterday.

Skies remain partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will be mild as lows fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Weekend heats up

This weekend, we'll be heating things back up. Plan for highs to warm into the upper 80s and low 90s for Sunday.

A few very isolated and light showers will be possible tomorrow, mainly in Brevard and Osceola counties to the south of the Orlando metro area.

Humidity levels will gradually creep back up, starting around Sunday. As these humidity levels build back into the region, so will our rain and storm chances next week.

A more typical summer-like pattern returning next week.