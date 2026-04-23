Orlando weather: How hot? Near 90 degrees forecast this weekend

The Brief Thursday begins cool, but should warm up in the afternoon. Expected sunny skies with some clouds mixed in. Summer-like temperatures continue this weekend with temperatures nearing 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday, and continuing through at least Wednesday. There is a chance for some very spotty showers, though the chances are low.



Summer-like temperatures are expected to continue for the next several days and into the weekend for Orlando and Central Florida. Some spots could reach near 90 degrees this weekend. We're also monitoring for the potential of some isolated or spotty showers this weekend, though widespread showers are not expected.

Today's weather forecast

Thursday morning will start cool with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. By afternoon, temperatures will warm to the 70s and 80s, just below the average temperature of 85.

Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day with easterly winds. There is a slight – 10% – chance of isolated showers along the coasts.

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Weekend forecast: Hot

For the weekend, temperatures will begin to heat up highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A few very isolated and spotty showers will be possible for the weekend as well, as an almost summer-like set-up takes hold.

An east and west coast sea-breeze collision will help to spark a few much-needed showers. That being said, moisture and humidity levels are still quite low so these showers will be very isolated and there is not nearly enough rain to help with the drought and wildfire situation.

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Next week, Mother Nature really cranks up the heat as highs break into the low 90s. The dry pattern looks to persist as well, with the long-term pattern suggesting little to no rain through the end of the month.