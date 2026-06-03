Leesburg man killed in three-vehicle crash on Marion County road: FHP

The Brief A 30-year-old Leesburg man died after his sedan crossed the centerline and struck a pickup truck head-on on County Road 42. A second sedan hit debris from the crash, but no injuries were reported among its five occupants. One passenger fled the scene, another was hospitalized, and the crash remains under investigation.



A 30-year-old Leesburg man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on County Road 42 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash shortly before 2 p.m. on County Road 42, east of Southeast 105th Avenue.

What we know:

Investigators said a sedan traveling west crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound pickup truck. Debris from the crash was scattered across the roadway and was later struck by a second westbound sedan traveling a short distance behind the first vehicle.

The driver of the sedan that crossed the centerline was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The vehicle also carried two passengers — a man who left the scene after the crash, and a 27-year-old woman who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The pickup truck was driven by a 32-year-old Summerfield man and carried a 4-year-old boy as a passenger. The chid received minor injuries, according to investigators.

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The third vehicle carried five occupants, including two children. No injuries were reported among those occupants.

County Road 42 was closed for about three hours while troopers investigated the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased pending notification procedures. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.