Orlando weather: Warmer temperatures return to Central Florida this weekend

The Brief Patchy fog to start the day in Central Florida. Temperatures will be warmer, with highs around 70°. A weak front could bring some showers to the area on Saturday night.



We'll enjoy sunny skies with highs close to 70°. This is 2° cooler than normal, but a much warmer setup than in the days leading up to New Year's.

Mild with patchy fog. Not as cold. Low 52°.

Showers possible Saturday night

Partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures on Saturday. Highs will be near 75°.

A weak cold front approaches in the evening, bringing showers and potentially a rumble of thunder to our region overnight.

Looking ahead

The weak cold front Saturday night will usher in slightly cooler air Sunday with highs about 5° cooler (near 70°), but we'll bounce right back to the warm weather for the week to follow, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with dry conditions and no significant rain in sight.