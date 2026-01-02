Orlando weather: Warmer temperatures return to Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - We'll enjoy sunny skies with highs close to 70°. This is 2° cooler than normal, but a much warmer setup than in the days leading up to New Year's.
Mild with patchy fog. Not as cold. Low 52°.
Showers possible Saturday night
Partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures on Saturday. Highs will be near 75°.
A weak cold front approaches in the evening, bringing showers and potentially a rumble of thunder to our region overnight.
Looking ahead
The weak cold front Saturday night will usher in slightly cooler air Sunday with highs about 5° cooler (near 70°), but we'll bounce right back to the warm weather for the week to follow, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with dry conditions and no significant rain in sight.
The Source: This story was written with information from the FOX 35 Orlando Storm Team.