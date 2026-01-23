Orlando weather: Warm weekend for Central Florida

The Brief This weekend, the weather will be warm, very warm. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 80s. Cooler weather is expected to briefly return on Monday into Tuesday.



A few isolated areas of patchy fog will be possible this morning across Central Florida.

This will clear up by 8-9 a.m. and will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be well above average, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Along the coast, highs will be closer to the mid 70s.

Cool temperatures Friday night

Skies turn mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will be mild as lows fall into the upper 50s and low 60s by tomorrow morning.

Warm weekend

This weekend will be very warm with highs in the low and middle 80s. Sunday's high of 86° in Orlando could tie the previous record of 86° set in 2023.

Sunday will also be a mostly dry breezy day with wind gusts up to around 25 mph. Clouds will be on the increase as well ahead of our next cold front that will arrive Monday morning. This will spark scattered morning showers (40%) and kick wind gusts up to 30 mph+.

As a result of the passage of this cold front, temperatures will take a big dip. Lows Tuesday morning will fall into the 30s and 40s and afternoon highs will barely reach 60°.