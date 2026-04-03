Orlando weather: Scattered showers give way to sunny Easter weekend before rain returns

The Brief Isolated evening showers will fade, with breezy conditions and patchy overnight fog as lows dip into the 60s. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s and a slight chance of a spotty shower. Easter Sunday will start dry before scattered afternoon showers and storms, with more rain and slightly cooler temperatures expected early next week.



A few isolated showers will pop up through the early evening hours.

These showers or an isolated storm will linger along the I-75 corridor.

Tonight's forecast

What To Expect:

It will be on the breezy side overnight with gusts up to 25 mph. Other than that — it will be a great and beautiful end to the week. Skies will stay mainly clear through the overnight tonight with light winds, so there will be patchy fog late tonight.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Lows tonight will stay mild in the 60s across Central Florida.

Weekend forecast for Orlando

Looking Ahead:

The forecast looks sunnier for the start of the weekend but rain chances tick up in the coming days.

We are still in a pattern with onshore flow, so there is still a chance of a spotty shower on Saturday in areas closer to I-75 with a pop-up thunderstorm still possible.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Things are looking sunnier and temps are heating up, so it will be perfect to spend time outside! Highs will crack in the mid and upper 80s.

Saturday's forecast will feature more of the same, warm and breezy conditions with a mix of sunshine and clouds. We'll be mostly dry as well, with only a 10% chance of a very isolated shower possible.

We will be watching our next rainmaker hopping in taking a look at Easter Sunday, but it will not a washout of a day by any means.

For any church services, Easter egg hunts or Easter brunches, things look dry through the morning.

After lunchtime, clouds will start to push in and scattered afternoon showers will pop up and a few storms throughout the afternoon and evening. A 40% chance of showers and storms is expected.

An incoming cold front will keep our rain chances around for the start of the week.

Storm chances will stay scattered Monday and Tuesday with a dip in temps back into the upper 70s.

The rain next week is welcome because the drought continues to get worse. As rounds of rain continue into early in the week, some areas could see a few inches of rain.