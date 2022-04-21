Orlando weather: Warm, sunny and picture perfect heading toward the weekend

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 80 degrees

Tomorrow’s forecast low: 65 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS

No real weather concerns on the Peninsula during the day. Gusty east winds are keeping seas elevated (small craft advisories in effect) and the rip current risk is high in the local surf zones.

Temps head for 80-degrees again inland today with seaside locations in the upper 70s. There could be a few sprinkles blowing in off the Atlantic, but they should fall apart before reaching I-95. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds blowing by in the strong breeze.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Picture perfect at the theme parks today. Comfy highs near 80-degrees, breezy and mostly sunny.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Beach weather looks decent locally. It will be quite windy but, the sun will be on our side. Surf continues building today as increasing ocean swell

and gusty breezes combine forces. Rip currents will be an issue especially as tides drop out low. Tides will fall after 1pm at all area beaches.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Great weather holds for the region through and into the weekend. Highs will gradually head back into the 80s, Easterly breezes will continue. A few showers might return for next week, as of right now coverage looks very low and around 20-percent.

Stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team for your daily Orlando weather updates and Central Florida forecast.