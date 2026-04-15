Orlando weather: Warm, sunny across Central Florida the rest of the week

This ridge of high pressure is continuing to dominate our weather pattern as we hit midweek.

Temps look to warm up above normal today with readings in the middle to upper 80s.

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The warmth will be combined with plenty of sunshine. We'll see a few clouds this afternoon, but overall it'll be beautiful.

Once again, it'll be comfy and seasonable overnight with temps in the upper 50s NW of the Orlando Metro. Around Orlando, temps will be in the lower to middle 60s under a starry sky.

Temperatures spike further as we approach Thursday with readings across the metro rising into the upper 80s to even 90 farther west across the Peninsula. These readings will be around 5°+ above normal. With high pressure in control, we'll see abundant sunshine with just passing clouds.

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Near the beaches, the onshore flow will keep things a touch cooler, topping out in the lower 80s. Thursday night will have clear conditions with temps again comfy, in the lower to middle 60s.

Heat continues to build Friday into this upcoming weekend as this ridge of high pressure upstairs in the atmosphere holds. This means even hotter temps for us here at home.

We're expecting readings near 90 on Friday with temps in the lower 90s Saturday and Sunday. The warmth streams in ahead of a cold front that is slated to arrive early next week.

This front looks to swing through on Monday with a good deal of clouds. We'll also have the potential for a few showers or storms possible. Right now, chances are looking meager, only around 20%.

This front will drop our temps though, with highs falling back below normal. Temperatures look to dip into the upper 70s and 80s both Monday and Tuesday.