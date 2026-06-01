Dads can get free admission to Central Florida Zoo on Father's Day

The Brief Dads and granddads can visit the Central Florida Zoo for free Father's Day. The zoo is offering dads free admission with the purchase of a general admission ticket to the zoo. The offer is only available on June 21, 2026, and tickets must be purchased at the zoo's admission gate.



The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is giving dads a special offer on admission for Father's Day.

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Dads and granddads can get free admission on June 21 with the purchase of a general admission ticket to the zoo.

The offer is only available on Father's Day, and must be redeemed at the gate the same day, according to the zoo.

The zoo is scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Father's Day.

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The Central Florida Zoo, located in Sanford, is home to more than 350 animals, including rhinos, cheetahs, crocodiles and lemurs.

The zoo also has several gardens featuring a variety of plants.