2 kids, 2 adults pulled from ocean at Flagler Beach, officials say

The Brief Flagler Beach Ocean Rescue lifeguards successfully pulled four swimmers, including two children, from the surf directly across from the Break Awayz restaurant on Tuesday afternoon. The two children were transported to a local hospital in stable condition for evaluation, with local police and fire units assisting on the scene. While the exact trigger for the rescue remains unconfirmed, the incident occurred during a designated moderate rip current risk stretching across the Florida Atlantic coast amid sweltering heat indexes reaching 100 degrees.



Four people – including two children – were rescued from the ocean along Flagler Beach.

The two children were transported to the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

What we know:

At around 2:30 p.m, June 2, Flagler Beach Ocean Rescue responded to an ocean rescue – finding and rescuing four people in the water.

All victims were safely removed from the water, while two of them – children – were transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Flagler Beach's fire and police departments assisted in the rescue.

Where did the rescue occur?

Officials reported the rescue took place on Flagler Beach, across from the local eatery, Break Awayz.

Rip current risk in Flagler County

While authorities have not confirmed what prompted the ocean rescue or if the rescue was in relation to rip currents in the water, according to the National Weather Service, the Florida Atlantic coast – from Jacksonville to Boca Raton – is under a moderate rip current risk for June 2. The area is labeled as "yellow," with the surf high listed at two to three feet and northwest winds of five miles per hour.

"Life threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone," the NWS said. The heat index is listed as up to 100.

Staffed lifeguard towers

Flagler Beach Ocean Rescue is continuing to offer lifeguard coverage from 7th Street North to 8th Street South.

This incident comes after news that the Flagler Beach Fire Department is dealing with a staffing shortage after a wave of resignations tied to issues with the former fire chief, officials said.