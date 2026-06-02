Florida property tax exemption amendment heads to November election ballot: What to know

The Brief The Florida Legislature passed a proposal to reduce property taxes in the state, part of a special session convened by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The amendment would up the homestead exemption to $150,000 in 2027, and $250,000 in 2028. It does not apply to school taxes. The proposal will be on the November ballot. State law requires 60% approval.



The Florida Legislature on Tuesday passed a proposed state constitutional amendment intended to reduce property taxes for thousands of homestead properties across the state. That proposal will be on the November ballot, where 60% of voters will need to approve it in order to add it to the Florida Constitution.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis convened a special summer session for the Florida Legislature to come up with a proposal for property tax reform in the state. What the Legislature passed is slightly different than what Gov. DeSantis had initially proposed.

Florida property tax reform: What's inside the resolution?

Both the Florida House and Senate passed resolutions aimed at reducing property taxes in the state. Here's what was included:

Increases property tax exemption for homestead properties from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027.

Increases property tax exemption to $250,000 in 2028.

The exemption does not apply to school taxes.

It limits the use of tax revenue for local governments.

Caps property tax assessment increases for non-homestead properties.

Read the proposed resolution

How was the vote?

The Florida House approved the measure, 75-26

The Florida Senate approved the measure, 30-9

Florida voters to decide

What's next:

Florida voters will decide on the proposed amendment during the Nov. 3, 2026, general election. State law requires 60% approval for the measure to be adopted.