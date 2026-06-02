Expand / Collapse search

Florida property tax exemption amendment heads to November election ballot: What to know

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Florida News
Published June 2, 2026 1:55 PM EDT
Published June 2, 2026 1:55 PM EDT

The Brief

    • The Florida Legislature passed a proposal to reduce property taxes in the state, part of a special session convened by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
    • The amendment would up the homestead exemption to $150,000 in 2027, and $250,000 in 2028. It does not apply to school taxes.
    • The proposal will be on the November ballot. State law requires 60% approval.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Legislature on Tuesday passed a proposed state constitutional amendment intended to reduce property taxes for thousands of homestead properties across the state. That proposal will be on the November ballot, where 60% of voters will need to approve it in order to add it to the Florida Constitution.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis convened a special summer session for the Florida Legislature to come up with a proposal for property tax reform in the state. What the Legislature passed is slightly different than what Gov. DeSantis had initially proposed.

Florida property tax reform: What's inside the resolution?

Both the Florida House and Senate passed resolutions aimed at reducing property taxes in the state. Here's what was included:

  • Increases property tax exemption for homestead properties from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027.
  • Increases property tax exemption to $250,000 in 2028.
  • The exemption does not apply to school taxes.
  • It limits the use of tax revenue for local governments.
  • Caps property tax assessment increases for non-homestead properties.

Read the proposed resolution

How was the vote?

  • The Florida House approved the measure, 75-26
  • The Florida Senate approved the measure, 30-9

Florida voters to decide

What's next:

Florida voters will decide on the proposed amendment during the Nov. 3, 2026, general election. State law requires 60% approval for the measure to be adopted.

The Source: The Florida Legislature voted – and passed – an amendment to reduce some property taxes for homestead properties on June 2, 2026. It will now be on the November ballot, where Florida voters will need to vote 60% in favor to adopt and amend the Florida Constitution.

Florida NewsPolitics