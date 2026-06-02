Florida property tax exemption amendment heads to November election ballot: What to know
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Legislature on Tuesday passed a proposed state constitutional amendment intended to reduce property taxes for thousands of homestead properties across the state. That proposal will be on the November ballot, where 60% of voters will need to approve it in order to add it to the Florida Constitution.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis convened a special summer session for the Florida Legislature to come up with a proposal for property tax reform in the state. What the Legislature passed is slightly different than what Gov. DeSantis had initially proposed.
Florida property tax reform: What's inside the resolution?
Both the Florida House and Senate passed resolutions aimed at reducing property taxes in the state. Here's what was included:
- Increases property tax exemption for homestead properties from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027.
- Increases property tax exemption to $250,000 in 2028.
- The exemption does not apply to school taxes.
- It limits the use of tax revenue for local governments.
- Caps property tax assessment increases for non-homestead properties.
Read the proposed resolution
How was the vote?
- The Florida House approved the measure, 75-26
- The Florida Senate approved the measure, 30-9
Florida voters to decide
What's next:
Florida voters will decide on the proposed amendment during the Nov. 3, 2026, general election. State law requires 60% approval for the measure to be adopted.
The Source: The Florida Legislature voted – and passed – an amendment to reduce some property taxes for homestead properties on June 2, 2026. It will now be on the November ballot, where Florida voters will need to vote 60% in favor to adopt and amend the Florida Constitution.