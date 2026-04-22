Orlando weather: Warm, mostly sunny across Central Florida

It will be a beautiful, warm, and mostly sunny Wednesday across Central Florida.

This morning begins on a cooler note with temperatures in the 50s in some spots, so a light jacket sweatshirt might be needed as you make your way out the door.

We'll warm to highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, which is still about 5-7 degrees below average. We'll be comfortable with low humidity and skies will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds.

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The fire weather risk today isn't quite as high today. Humidity levels won't be as low, meaning the air won't be as intensely dry. Winds will be calmer as well.

At the beaches, even though the forecast will be beautiful, a high risk of dangerous rip currents still exists.

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Partly to mostly clear skies prevail overnight. Temperatures will be cool but pleasant, as Wednesday morning lows fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

High temperatures will gradually inch their way back into the mid 80s by Friday.

In terms of rain chances, they'll be few and far between as the best chances take place near the coast. And still, these chances will be very low and isolated as a whole at only a 10-20% mainly for our coastal counties.

For the weekend, temperatures will heat up in a big way. Plan for highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

A few very isolated and spotty showers will be possible for the weekend as well, as an almost summer-like set up takes hold.

Next week, Mother Nature really cranks up the heat as highs break into the low 90s.