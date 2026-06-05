Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings diagnosed with cancer, suspends campaign for governor

The Brief Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings revealed Friday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and will need to begin treatment. He said he intends to finish his term as Orange County Mayor, but will suspend his run for Florida governor. "In order for me to receive the treatment, I'm going to have to come off the campaign trail. I have to let something go. I can't continue to do my job as mayor, take care of my family, and run for governor.



Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said Friday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and that he will suspend his campaign for Florida governor in order to receive treatment, calling it a "difficult decision."

Demings revealed the health diagnosis during a press conference moments after he delivered his final State of the County address on Friday morning. He said he learned of the diagnosis on Monday. He shared the news with his family on Thursday, he said.

What they're saying:

"On Monday of this week, I received some bad news from my doctor, who confirmed that I have prostate cancer, and because of that, I am going to suspend my campaign for governor. I'm going to focus on my health, that will become the priority. I'm only sharing this because I am in this very visible public position. I am sharing about a private matter. I intend to continue running through the finish line of the mayor of Orange County," he said, joined by his wife, Val Demings, a former U.S. Congresswoman and former Orlando police chief, and family.

"In order for me to receive the treatment, I'm going to have to come off the campaign trail. I have to let something go. I can't continue to do my job as mayor, take care of my family, and run for governor. So, I made a difficult decision."

He said thank you to all of those who have supported him over the years and to those who've supported his run for governor.

"All those people who have supported me in this run, who have believed in me as I have run for governor, I say, ‘thank you,’ to all of them," he said.

‘I had a wonderful career, a 45-year career.’ — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings

About Jerry Demings

"I had a wonderful career, a 45-year career, where I have given 100% during that time. I have not been home during hurricanes, other emergencies, I've been out serving the people. My prayer was that I would continue to serve at a different level, but if I don't take care of my own health, I won't serve anybody," he said.

Jerry Demings was elected as mayor of Orange County in 2018, becoming the fifth mayor of Orange County, and the first African American in the role, according to his online bio. He was reelected in 2022. His current term ends at the end of 2026.

In 1998, he became chief of the Orlando Police Department. In 2008, he was elected sheriff of the Orange County Sheriff's Office, and reelected in 2012 and 2016, according to his bio. He graduated from Jones High School.

He and his wife, Val, share three sons.

Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the United States, aside from non-melanoma skin cancer, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's also the leading cause of cancer death among men, the CDC said.

All men are at risk of prostate cancer, the CDC, noting that age is the most common risk factor. African American men or those with a family history of prostate cancer have a higher risk, the CDC said.

By the numbers:

13 out of 100 American men will get prostate cancer during their life (CDC)

Between 2-3 men will die from prostate cancer (CDC)

African American men are more than twice as likely to die from prostate cancer than other men (CDC)

5-year survival rate: 98% (CDC)

Signs, symptoms, and screening

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends men aged 55-69 talk to their doctor about a prostate cancer screening, the befits, and risks, according to the CDC's website.

Some of the most common symptoms of prostate cancer include frequent or trouble urinating, blood, or pain in the back, hips, or pelvis.

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