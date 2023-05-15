Orlando weather: Warm, dry day across Central Florida

Today's high: 90 degrees | Tonight's low: 68 degrees

Main weather concerns: Expecting a rather warm, dry Monday here in Central Florida. High temps head for the 90-degree mark for inland locations, closer to the beaches, expect low-mid 80s.

Skies are mixed for the afternoon hours featuring sun & clouds. Could be a few locations in our far Western viewing area (closer to the Gulf of Mexico) that could see a few isolated showers or storms this afternoon. Chances there stand near 20% or less.

BEACHES: Looking good along the beaches today. Highs hit near 83 or so, skies are dry-Sun and clouds expected. A moderate rip current risk remains in play with the most active times early this morning and again early evening. Don't forget that sunscreen as well, you'll need it for sure!

THEME PARKS: It will be a hot day at the theme parks with temperatures soaring to near 90 degrees. Stay hydrated!

OUTLOOK: Summer-like weather will continue this week with the return of heat and daily afternoon storm chances.

It appears better rain coverage will be later in the week (Thu & Fri) with only a few storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s all week. Any storms that develop will produce heavy rain and lightning strikes during the afternoon and evening hours.