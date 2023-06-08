Orlando weather: Warm and humid day ahead with shower, thunderstorm chances in Central Florida

Today's high: 89 degrees | Tonight's low: 72 degrees

Main weather concerns: Warm and humid weather is expected in central Florida today. Shower and thunderstorm chances are on the rise mainly beginning after 11 a.m. in the western viewing area and moving east through the afternoon.

The west coast sea breeze will dominate today bringing showers and storms with the chance for a few storms to bring heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Forecast highs today will reach the low-90s through the Orlando metro and upper-80s along the Atlantic coast.

BEACHES: Beach communities see warm temps and afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs reach 88 degrees. Mainly after 2 p.m., storms will arrive bringing heavy rain and lightning.

Within any strong storms gusty winds and small hail are possible. There is a moderate risk for rip currents today with a high UV Index. Stay weather aware and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app.

THEME PARKS: It is a nice start to the day at the theme parks. Afternoon highs will reach the low-90s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances remain near 50% coverage after 11 a.m. Heavy rain and lightning are possible. When thunder roars, head indoors.

OUTLOOK: Central Florida can expect temperatures to remain in the low-90s through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Humidity will be increasing, along with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Rain chances will rise to 60% by Friday and at 40% coverage on Saturday and Sunday. In the tropics, things remain quiet for now.

No tropical activity is expected within the next 2 to 7 days. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team as we track your local weather and the tropics.