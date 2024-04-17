Orlando weather: Warm and dry week ahead with temps reaching the upper 80s

For the rest of this week, temperatures will be warming up and it'll stay rain-free with low humidity.

Similar to Tuesday, Wednesday will be filled with mostly sunny skies but a few degrees warmer. Winds will be light and variable, becoming southeast later in the morning and picking up to 8-12 mph. This will result in a sea breeze, keeping the Atlantic beaches about 8° cooler than the I-4 corridor.

Temperatures will be around the low 80s along the coast and mid to upper 80s inland during the day, dropping to the low 60s overnight.

Thursday to Sunday: A change in the weather pattern is expected with upper-level high pressure building in with a mix of sun and clouds but still no rain. Temperatures will be warmer, reaching near 95°F inland and in the low 80s along the coast.

Sea breezes will keep coastal areas cooler.

Next week, a weak cool front moves in, producing a chance for scattered showers and storms. By Tuesday, drier and slightly cooler air is expected as high pressure builds back in and temps warm up to above-normal readings toward 90° yet again. The rest of the month looks quite warm with above-normal temps for the eastern 2/3rds of the US into early May.

