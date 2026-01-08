Orlando weather: Unseasonably warm weather continues in Central Florida, but cooler temperatures on the way

The Brief The day begins again with fog in nearly all Central Florida counties. Once the fog clears, the sky will be partly cloudy for the rest of the day. The warmer weather will continue through the weekend before cooler temperatures move into the area.



Our day begins, once again, with areas of dense fog and a Dense Fog Advisory for nearly all of Central Florida. This Dense Fog Advisory will last until 10 a.m. for all counties except Brevard. Fog will gradually lift and clear up by 10-11 a.m. We'll be left with some lingering clouds giving way to a partly cloudy sky.

It will be another very warm day with afternoon highs soaring into the low 80s in inland areas. Temperatures along the coast will be closer to the mid to upper 70s.

Orlando will reach a high of 81°.

Cooler evening temperatures

Additional areas of dense fog will develop late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be mild, dipping down into the upper 50s and low 60s for morning lows.

Warm weather continues

Temperatures through the weekend will remain unseasonably warm.

High temperatures will be around 10 degrees above average, nearing the mid 80s by Saturday. Mostly dry conditions continue as well until Sunday afternoon/evening.

Another front moving in

A break in the warm pattern finally arrives towards the end of this weekend and into early next week. Another round of weather whiplash is expected as a cold front moves in Sunday afternoon/evening.

A few Sunday showers will be possible (20%) followed by high temperatures next week struggling to make it out of the 60s. Morning lows will be notably cooler as well, dipping into the upper 40s Monday morning.

Once we factor in the winds gusting up to 20-25 mph, it will likely feel closer to the low 40s.