Orlando weather: Unseasonably warm temperatures for Central Florida

A few very isolated areas of patchy dense fog have formed near the I-95 corridor this morning in Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties.

This will gradually clear and lift by 8-9 a.m. Temperatures this morning may warrant a light jacket or sweatshirt too, as we're starting off in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

We'll see a big warm up this afternoon, temperatures will soar into the mid-70s inland and closer to the low 70s along the coast. Today will also feature plenty of sunshine as mostly clear skies take hold.

Mostly clear skies stick around overnight. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 50s for Wednesday morning's lows.

Unseasonably warm weather this week

Our stretch of unseasonably warm weather really takes off for the rest of this week.

As high pressure builds in, this will not only help keep us dry but will help to crank up our temperatures too.

Highs will soar into the low 80s tomorrow before approaching the mid 80s through the end of the week.

Friday's high of 86° and Saturday's high of 87° will be near record levels and well above normal. For perspective, Orlando's average high for this time of year is right around 75°.

Changes arrive late-weekend as a fading front will sweep into the region looking ahead to Sunday.

This is when our next round of much-need rain arrives with a 30% chance of a few showers.

Temperatures will be notably cooler Monday of next week thanks to the cold front. Morning lows will fall back into the 40s with highs only in the 60s.