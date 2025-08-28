Orlando weather: UCF football game footcast; Labor Day weekend forecast

Thursday is shaping up to be a typical summer day in Central Florida: hot and muggy.

As a weak front drifts to the north, that will open the door for tropical moisture to filter back into the area, which means the return of rain chances Thursday and for the next several days. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s near the coast and the low 90s inland.

Timeline: When are the highest chances of rain in Orlando?

There have already been some scattered showers along the coastline. However, the highest chain of rain will be Thursday evening, between the hous of 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Expect heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong winds with any stronger thunderstorms that develop. There is also a chance of some scattered showers overnight.

UCF Football Game Forecast

Labor Day weekend forecast

As we head into the Labor Day weekend, moisture and humidity levels will continue to increase. The Labor Day weekend won't be a complete washout, but wet weather is likely during the afternoon hours for the holiday weekend. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be possible with these showers and storms. It's a good idea to make sure you have a backup in place for any outdoor plans. Added rain chances will help keep temperatures a few degrees below normal as well, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90-degrees.