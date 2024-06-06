Orlando weather: Thunderstorms expected in Central Florida

It's a warm and muggy start to our Thursday morning across Central Florida with another hot afternoon on the way. Today's temperatures will be soaring well into the middle and upper 90s.

Even with today's heat, the big story today will be the much-needed rain and storm chances. The first half of the day will be dry and warm. A few isolated downpours will begin to form by roughly 2-3pm, with more widespread showers and storms developing throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Areas along the I-95 corridor will have the best chances of seeing rain as the seabreeze comes into play. As the seabreeze pushes further to the west, more areas in Osceola and Orange Counties have a good chance of seeing a healthy soaking rain this evening.

The combination of frequent lightning with today's storms and how dry much of Central Florida has been, the risk of fire weather will be on the increase. With a few ongoing brushfires already taking place, gusty winds could cause these to spread and grow further.

THIS WEEKEND: Hot and dry weather is on the way for this weekend. Temperatures will be approaching record levels with highs just a degree or two shy of the century mark. Mostly sunny skies can be expected, with only the slim chance of an isolated downpour or two possible.



SATURDAY - FORECAST HIGH: 98° RECORD HIGH: 99° (1985)

SUNDAY - FORECAST HIGH: RECORD HIGH: 100° (1907)

LOOKING AHEAD: A major pattern change is on the way for middle parts of next week. This change will help bring some much needed rain to Central Florida and hopefully reduce and lessen drought conditions throughout the state. The long-term pattern looks like it will be on the active side as well, with more rounds of rain possible.