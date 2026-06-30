Skeletal remains found in wooded area in Lake County, police say

The Brief Mascotte police said that skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near Midway Avenue. Detectives are working with the Medical Examiner's Office to identify the person, police said.



An investigation is underway after human remains were found in a wooded area of Mascotte, according to the police department.

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What we know:

The skeletal remains were found near Midway Avenue.

Police said that detectives are working with the Medical Examiner's Office to identify the person and how they died.

The investigation is in the early stages, according to police.

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What we don't know:

No other details have been released.