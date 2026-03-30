Orlando weather: Temperatures heating up this week in Central Florida

After a mild start to our Monday morning, a seasonable afternoon is on the way for Central Florida.

Temperatures will go from the 60s this morning to highs in the mid-upper 70s along the coast and low to middle 80s inland.

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Starting at around midday, clouds will gradually increase with an onshore wind.

By later this afternoon, a few isolated and spotty showers and storms will be possible. While it won't be a washout, heavy rain and lightning are possible.

The rain and storms will drift west as we head into the evening hours, before eventually drying out around and after sunset.

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Partly cloudy skies are on the way overnight. Lows will remain mild, dipping down into the low and middle 60s tomorrow morning.

For the rest of the work week, temperatures will be heating back up with spotty showers and storm chances along the way.

For Tuesday, plan for a 30% chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms. While it won't be a washout, isolated to scattered showers and storm chances will stick with us just about every day this week.

Temperatures will be back to near normal levels to start the work week, with highs in the low 80s for Monday and Tuesday.

By Wednesday, we'll climb into the mid 80s before eventually approaching the upper 80s by Friday.