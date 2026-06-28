Orlando weather: Sunday storm timeline, 100-degree heat index, July 4th outlook

The Brief Central Florida will experience heat in the 90s on Sunday, June 28, with inland temperatures climbing to 97 degrees and heat indices soaring past 105. Sea breeze collisions will trigger a 40% chance of strong afternoon thunderstorms after 2 p.m., bringing localized threats of gusty winds, lightning, and heavy downpours. Looking ahead, rain chances will spike to 80% on Tuesday due to a stalling front before a wind shift levels out holiday storm chances to 50% just in time for July 4th.



Get ready for another hot day with a chance of evening showers.

Central Florida will experience temperature highs in the low 90s along the Atlantic coast and mid to upper 90s inland. These temperatures will remain high throughout the day, but once the sea breezes collide, expect rain to develop across our area.

More heat and humidity

Temperatures will stay above average as our steamy June continues.

Highs on Sunday top out in the middle to upper 90s with the humidity making it feel much worse. Heat indices look to rise into the lower to middle 100s with some isolated spots in the upper 100s. Even hotter conditions develop on Monday with temps chasing the century mark.

We could see some Heat Advisories issued across parts of the area.

Weather for the week of June 28, 2026.

Forecast highs for June 28, 2026

The Villages: 95 degrees

DeLand: 96 degrees

Palm Coast: 94 degrees

Daytona Beach: 91 degrees

New Smyrna: 91 degrees

Titusville: 94 degrees

Cocoa Beach: 90 degrees

Melbourne: 91 degrees

Winter Haven: 94 degrees

Orlando: 97 degrees

Kissimmee: 94 degrees

Weather for the week of June 28, 2026.

Storms Sunday evening: When will we get rain?

The sea breeze collision drives our storm chances up on Sunday afternoon, with storm chances rising after 2 p.m. or so.

We'll see more coverage of storms around 5 p.m. when the collision happens across the heart of the viewing area.

A couple stronger to even severe storms are possible with gusty winds and small hail. Frequent lightning and torrential rain would accompany the stronger storms as well. Sunday's chances come down to 40% thanks to a bit more dry air in the atmosphere.

Storm chances later in the week

The rainy season pattern holds through the first half of next week, but we see some enhancement of our rain chances as a front stalls across the region.

Storm chances spike to around 80% on Tuesday, but they do come down later in the week. This is caused by a dominant onshore flow, keeping higher rain chances focused near the Gulf. Chances lower to around 30% on Thursday and Friday.

Looking forward to the holiday: July 4

The dominant east-to-west flow across the Peninsula starts to change to more of a southeast direction, which should help our sea breeze collision happen closer to the heart of the state.

For Central Florida, that means increasing rain chances. Chances right now are around 50%.

Weather for the week of June 28, 2026.

Tracking the tropics

An area of low pressure looks to form over the next week, on the tail end of a frontal system. This front looks to stall out across the southeast, keeping things unsettled as a whole. This area of low pressure does look to remain weak as it works west toward the southeast Coast throughout the week.