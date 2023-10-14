Orlando weather: Strong front brings us from steamy to cool in days ahead

Today's high: 87 degrees | Tonight's low: 68 degrees



WEEKEND WEATHER



We start out the weekend on a humid note with highs warming into the mid 80s across Central Florida. Skies will gradually clear today allowing for good visibility by late morning and early afternoon for the "Ring of Fire" eclipse. Coverage of the sun will be 50-60% for us here in FL. Wear those eclipse glasses! A potent front will move through overnight and bring much drier and cooler air for Sunday. Lows start out in the mid 60s with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s from north to south. No rain is expected this weekend.









BEACHES



Some great weather Saturday to head to the beach. Highs will warm to around 85 along the coast with winds out of the west. There will be a moderate rip current risk with surf up to 3 feet.









THEME PARKS



Expect a warm, humid day at the parks under partly to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs will reach near 88 degrees. Remember to stay hydrated!









FUTURE WEATHER



Multiple fronts will bring reinforcing shots of cool, dry air into Florida early next week. This will allow temperatures to fall to January-like levels. Lows will drop into the upper 50s Monday morning. We could see even cooler lows Tuesday morning with lows into the upper 40s to mid 50s area-wide. We will have Impact Days in effect Monday through Wednesday with exceptionally cool weather in the mornings. Jackets will be needed! In terms of highs, record-cool highs are possible with highs reach only into the low to mid 70s. Our weather will gradually become warmer as the week goes on with highs back into the 80s by Thursday. Storms will hold off until the end of the week.









TRACKING THE TROPICS



In the tropics, Tropical Storm Sean is weakening in the middle of the Atlantic. It is expected to dissipate in the days ahead. Behind Sean is 94L which is a potent tropical wave that could become our next tropical system by early next week. Models indicate that this system will continue moving westward and make a close approach to the eastern Caribbean islands. From there, it remains uncertain when it will turn north. We will continue monitoring this system. The next name would be Tammy.









