Orlando weather: Stormy weather expected across Central Florida

Main weather concerns: Stormy weather is expected across central Florida again today. Showers and storms will get off to an early start, developing over the Gulf of Mexico-then heading East closer to Orlando and the Eastern portion of the viewing area. Heavy rain, lightning and very gusty winds will accompany the stronger storms.

Rain chances hold at 70%+ for all locations. Highs hit in the 80s this afternoon. Tonight, rain is still in the forecast with lows falling into the 70s.

BEACHES: Showers and storms are likely at the beach today. Coverage will be at 70% beginning late this morning through the afternoon. Stay weather aware as heavy rain, lightning and strong winds are possible. Forecast highs will hit the upper-80s.

Winds could be breezy at times, out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. There is a low rip current risk with surf height around 1-2' in a distant Easterly swell.

THEME PARKS: Stay weather aware at the theme parks today. Storm chances will be in play for both the morning and PM hours. Heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning are possible. When thunder roars, go indoors. Highs will near 89 degrees today, stay hydrated.



OUTLOOK: Rain chances stay high each day this week. Daily storms are expected thanks to a stubborn system over the Southeast. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely every day so keep your FOX 35 Storm Team weather app close! It will be humid and warm all week with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Stay hydrated and weather aware.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring Tropical Storm Brett and Invest-93L. Tropical Storm Bret has sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving west. Bret is forecast to diminish over the Caribbean this weekend as it tracks Westward. Invest-93L is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Conditions appear favorable for further development of this system and the NHC says a tropical depression will likely form later this week while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. There is a 80% chance of that development within the next 7 days. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for your tropical updates.