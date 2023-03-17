Orlando weather: Beautiful St. Patrick's Day ahead before system brings cold front, rain and storms

Today's high: 83 degrees

Tonight's low: 65 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Happy St. Patrick's Day, Central Florida! We have a great day for any celebrations you have planned. Afternoon highs reach the low-80s with plenty of sunshine. Southerly winds could be breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph.

Skies remain clear and dry today, but a front arrives this weekend with a rise in shower chances.

BEACHES:

It is a great day to head to the beaches. Forecast highs today reach the low 80s with plentiful sun. Make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand as there is a moderate risk for rip currents.

THEME PARKS:

Sun and beautiful weather is expected at the theme parks today. Afternoon highs will reach the 80s. Make sure you pack a hat and sunglasses as the sun will be shining bright all day.

OUTLOOK:

A cold front will arrive in Florida on Saturday bringing shower and thunderstorms activity. Coverage is at 50% mainly in the afternoon and evening hours across the Orlando metro. Lingering showers are possible Sunday.

Forecasts highs on Saturday remain in the 80s, but will dip into the 60s on Sunday. Another system could bring storms by early next week. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for updates. Stay safe and have a great St. Patrick's Day!