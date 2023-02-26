Orlando weather: Cold front to drop temps into the 40s, 50s after sizzling week in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 87 degrees
Tonight's low: 60 degrees
Main weather concerns:
No major changes from yesterday as warm, sunshine returns today. Highs will climb into the 80s in most areas. Slightly cooler air can be found along the coast thanks to a sea-breeze.
BEACHES:
Another great day to head to the beach with abundant sunshine and highs into the low 80s. Surf will reach 2 feet with a moderate risk of rip current. UV is very high so don't forget to reapply that sunscreen!
THEME PARKS:
Fair and warm weather at the parks today with temperatures climbing well into the 80s. We'll see plenty of sunshine all afternoon with a high near 88 degrees.
OUTLOOK:
High pressure continues to dominate this week meaning more heat and little to no rain.
There are signs a front could finally punch into FL next weekend and bring cooler weather. Lows may even reach back into the 40s in some areas next Sunday morning!