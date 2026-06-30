Orlando weather: Showers, storms and continued heat expected for Central Florida

The Brief Showers and storms are expected to move through Central Florida again on Tuesday, arriving a little earlier in the day. The main round of rain will begin around 8 a.m. and last until around 6 p.m. Daily afternoon storms are expected this week, with temperatures reaching the 90s.



An incoming cold front will bring an earlier timeline of scattered showers, storms, and downpours to Central Florida as highs near the mid 90s.

Early timing of showers and storms

A weak cold front is moving into Central Florida and will bring an earlier timeline of scattered showers and storms.

A few isolated downpours have already popped up this morning near the coast in Flagler County.

Timeline:

The main round of rain will begin at around 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and will last until around 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A few lingering showers will last through the evening.

Isolated strong storms will be possible, especially along the leading edge of some of these storms. The main impacts include gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

Daily afternoon downpours and storms

Slightly lower chances of showers and storms for Wednesday at 30-40%

Chances gradually pick back up on Thursday, Friday and into the weekend with a 50-60% chance

All-day washouts aren't expected, but rounds of heavy rain, gusty winds, and plenty of lightning are likely with any storms that form

Temperatures will stay a few degrees above average all week, with highs around the low 90s at the coast and approaching the mid 90s inland

4th of July holiday weekend outlook

Looking ahead into the 4th of July holiday weekend, the forecast features a very Florida-like set-up.

This means afternoon downpours and storms will be paired with hot and humid temperatures. A total wash-out isn't anticipated, but do plan for a 60% chance of showers and storms that will bring the potential of heavy soaking rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

If you have outdoor plans to celebrate, just keep a close eye on the skies and have a safe place to shelter from the lightning.

Remember, if you can hear the roar of thunder, you're within striking distance of lightning!

Temperature wise, it's going to be steamy. Afternoon highs will climb into the low and middle 90s as feels-like temperatures reach the low 100s.