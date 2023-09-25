Orlando weather: Heavy rain, frequent lightning, strong winds expected across Central Florida this week

Today's high: 91 degrees | Tonight's low: 75 degrees

Main weather concerns:

We have a warm and stormy day to start the week. Tropical moisture returns with afternoon storm chances, mainly after 2 pm.

Heavy rain, frequent lightning, strong winds and the chance for hail will be the main weather threats today. Highs will warm to the upper 80s along the coast and low 90s inland. Stay weather aware!

BEACHES:

You can expect a warmer day along our east coast beaches. Forecast highs will reach the mid to upper-80s with humidity. Rain and storms will be on the rise starting this afternoon and continue into the evening. Remember, when thunder roars, head indoors. Surf remains at 2-3 feet with a moderate rip current risk.



THEME PARKS:

Plenty of sunshine is expected to start the day before showers and storms build into the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be likely with the possibility of gusty winds and hail. Humidity will be a touch higher today with a high near 91 degrees.



OUTLOOK:

Tropical moisture will rise to begin the week which will lead to the return of daily storm chances. Scattered to even numerous afternoon storms will be likely all week long. Typical hazards like heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be possible in the strongest storms. Many areas could see 1-2" by the end of the work week. Highs will start in the upper 80s Monday, then lower some into the mid 80s due to rain and clouds. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team and download our Storm Team weather app to use the interactive radar feature.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Philippe developed this weekend in the Central Atlantic. This storm is likely to move westward this week before turning north and remaining out at sea. Behind Philippe, another tropical wave is being monitored with an 80% of development over the next 7 days.

A tropical depression is likely to form mid-week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is also monitoring disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. This feature has a 10% chance for further development over the next 7 days. Keep with the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest updates