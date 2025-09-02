Orlando weather: Breezy day with coastal downpours and cooler highs

The Brief Central Florida will see a breezy day with scattered downpours, especially along the coast in Flagler, Volusia, and Brevard counties. Temperatures will stay slightly below normal, topping out in the mid-to-upper 80s. Tonight, showers taper off with lows dipping into the low to mid-70s before conditions gradually return to a more typical September pattern later this week.



What will the weather be like today?

What to Expect:

Another breezy day with hit-and-miss downpours is on the way for Central Florida as an area of low pressure lingers nearby and offshore. Temperatures will also be a few degrees below normal, with highs only reaching the mid-80s near the beaches and the upper 80s for areas west of I-95.

The highest chances of rain today will be for areas near the coast in Flagler, Volusia and Brevard Counties. Downpours are likely, with only a few isolated thunderstorms and lightning possible.

Even with a few isolated light to moderate showers this morning, better chances will exist this afternoon. It will be breezy once again, especially near the coast, as gusts reach peak speeds of around 20-30 mph.

What will the weather be like tonight?

What to Expect:

Showers will fade gradually tonight. A few lingering downpours will be possible along the beaches and just offshore. Temperatures will fall into the low and middle 70s for lows.

What will the weather be like the rest of the week?

What to Expect:

Temperatures will gradually work their way back to near-normal levels, as highs reach the low 90s as early as tomorrow. As the area of low pressure pulls away, we'll be a bit drier tomorrow with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a few storms.

Looking ahead towards the rest of the week and weekend, plan for a more typical early September forecast. Highs will reach the low 90s with daily rounds of afternoon downpours and storms.