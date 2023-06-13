Orlando weather: Dangerous heat index soars to triple digits across Central Florida

Today's high: 95 degrees | Tonight's low: 74 degrees

Main weather concerns: Heat Index values soar to the triple digits this afternoon. Forecast highs in central Florida are expected to reach the low to mid-90s inland and along our east coast. Skies remain mostly dry with the chance for an insolated shower/storm in Brevard County after 5 p.m. To stay safe in this heat, stay hydrated, take breaks inside the a/c and check on your pets.

BEACHES: It will be hot with highs reaching the low-90s today along our east coast beaches. We are monitoring the chance for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon in Brevard County.

There will be a moderate rip current risk with surf at 1 foot. The UV Index is at an extreme value, so don't forget to reapply your sunscreen.

THEME PARKS: Another hot and humid day at the theme parks with highs soaring the mid-90s. A few clouds will move in this afternoon and there is a 20% chance for an isolated shower and storm this evening. take plenty of breaks in the a/c today and stay hydrated!

OUTLOOK: Heat and humidity remain in control of our weather scene through the end of the week. Forecast highs will reach the mid to upper-90s by midweek with heat index values in the triple digits. Rain chances stay low early this week and will increase slightly by late week. Download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to use our interactive radar feature.

Tracking the tropics: things remain quiet for now. No tropical activity is expected within the next 2 to 7 days. If anything changes, the FOX 35 Storm Team will keep you updated.