Florida cracks down on commercial drivers in safety operation through FDLE's 'Operation Highway Shield'

The Brief Florida officials removed dozens of commercial drivers from service during a statewide safety crackdown. The operation uncovered arrests, immigration violations and unsafe driving, including a DUI case. Authorities say enforcement will continue as the state expands inspection efforts.



Florida’s highway system supports one of the highest volumes of commercial motor vehicle traffic in the nation.

That’s why the Florida Department of Law Enforcement teamed up with federal and state officials to crack down on those commercial driver's license (CDL) holders.

The backstory:

Florida officials say a recent multi-agency enforcement effort targeting commercial drivers highlights ongoing safety concerns on one of the nation’s busiest highway systems.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement partnered with federal and state agencies for "Operation Highway Shield," a four-day initiative focused on commercial motor vehicle inspections.

Authorities say Florida typically conducts about 100,000 inspections annually, with roughly a quarter resulting in vehicles being removed from service for mechanical issues and about 10% for driver-related problems.

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During the operation, officials inspected about 3,300 drivers and removed 176 from service. Of those, 42 were cited for federal immigration violations, and 35 drivers were arrested on criminal charges.

"We have South American theft groups, transnational criminal organizations involved in cargo theft, organized retail crime," said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass.

Another 54 drivers were taken out of service for language deficiencies, tied to a federal requirement that commercial drivers speak and understand English under an executive order signed by Donald Trump.

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Officials pointed to a recent case in Sumter County involving a truck driver accused of swerving on Interstate 4. Authorities said the driver had limited English proficiency and a blood alcohol level of 0.27, far exceeding the legal limit.

"The larger picture of this is that we've got someone who is behind the wheel that is putting lives at risk, that has no regard for safety," said Derek Barrs of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Barrs added that the driver’s employer could also face consequences.

Officials said enforcement efforts will continue beyond the operation. Florida currently has 23 commercial vehicle inspection sites, with plans to add another as the state works to strengthen oversight of its heavily traveled highways.