Orlando weather: Scattered storms today with hot, humid weekend ahead

What will the weather be like today?

What to Expect:

While temperatures won't be quite as sweltering this afternoon across Central Florida, it will still remain quite muggy.

Clouds will be on the increase today as well as a weak and fading cold front moves in from the north. This is what will help spark a few showers and storms this afternoon.

Best chances of rain will take place mainly south of the Orlando area. These showers and storms will be very hit and miss, so we won't expect a complete washout of a day. So if you're heading out to Epic Universe, don't cancel your plans!

A few strong storms will be possible; However, these will be very isolated. The main impacts include strong winds, hail and a rotating storm or two.

What will the weather be like tonight?

What to Expect:

Any leftover rain clears gradually through this evening. Temperatures stay warm and muggy. Lows will fall into the low 70s.

What will the weather be like the rest of the week?

What to Expect:

Into the weekend, a few showers and storms will be possible along with the return of hot and humid weather. Afternoon high temperatures will be approaching the mid 90s. Showers and storms will be pretty hit-and-miss for most of the weekend, with Saturday likely being the drier day of the two.

It's not until next week that we begin to see more of a sea-breeze and rainy season set up take shape. This means for Memorial Day Monday, be prepared for hot temperatures and scattered afternoon downpours and storms.

The rest of the work week features daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms as well.

