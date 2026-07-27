Brevard County tests new method to reduce Indian River Lagoon pollution

The Brief Brevard County is testing a new method that caps lagoon muck with clean sand instead of dredging it. Officials say the approach reduces pollution, improves water quality and creates habitat for marine life. The 140-acre Cocoa Beach pilot project could expand to other parts of the Indian River Lagoon if successful.



Brevard County is testing a new approach to improving water quality in the Indian River Lagoon by covering nutrient-rich muck with clean sand instead of removing it through dredging.

County officials say the "capping" method creates a barrier between the muck and the water above, helping reduce the release of nitrogen and phosphorus while creating a sandy bottom that can support seagrass, oysters and other marine life.

Local perspective:

The pilot project is underway near the Cocoa Beach Golf Course, where about 400,000 tons of sand will cover roughly 140 acres of lagoon floor once complete. Officials say the project addresses one of the lagoon's biggest sources of water pollution without disturbing the sediment through dredging.

County leaders said the project is part of a broader effort to restore the Indian River Lagoon by reducing pollution and addressing decades of accumulated muck. They said the health of the lagoon cannot significantly improve unless the existing sediment is treated.

Officials also said capping has become more cost-effective than dredging because dredging costs have risen more rapidly in recent years. If the pilot proves successful, the technique could be expanded to other parts of Brevard County and the Indian River Lagoon.

The Cocoa Beach project is expected to take about 18 months to complete, and county officials said other communities could see similar capping projects in the coming years.