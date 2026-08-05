Orlando weather: Scattered afternoon storms return to Central Florida

The Brief Central Florida can expect another round of scattered afternoon showers and storms on Wednesday. However, the weather pattern is changing, with the Atlantic sea breeze helping to increase showers and storms through the end of the week. As many Central Florida kids head back to school next week, temperatures will be heating up.



The Atlantic sea-breeze will help to bring a 50% chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms to Central Florida, especially for inland areas.

While a few isolated downpours and storms will begin to pop up from 1 to 4 p.m. The highest chances will take place from around 5 to 9 p.m.

The showers and storms won't be widespread; however, where it rains it will be quite heavy.

Frequent lightning and strong winds will be possible for those who see storms today as well.

How hot will it get?:

Rainy season setup

The Atlantic sea-breeze will continue to help increase showers and storms through the end of the work week.

As the sea-breeze works inland, it will spark scattered heavy rain and storms for many spots that haven't seen much rain over the last few days.

This is also a much more typical pattern for Central Florida to see this time of year and looks like it will stick with us possibly through the end of the week.

It will be a breezy weekend at the beaches with rough and dangerous surf conditions possible.

Onshore winds will gust up to 20 mph, bringing choppy surf and a high risk of rip currents.

If you have plans on hitting the Atlantic beaches this weekend, be sure to swim near a lifeguard and be very careful when getting into ocean waters.

Back-to-school forecast

As many kids are heading back to school on Aug. 10, it looks like it will be a hotter and more typical Florida-like day.

Moisture levels will be slightly lower and closer to normal, which will mean rain and storm chances will be closer to normal as well.

Plan for a hot and muggy day with highs approaching the mid 90s with a 40% chance of afternoon and evening downpours and storms.