Powerball jackpot climbs to $786 million: Winning numbers, next drawing date

The Brief Powerball jackpot grows again: An estimated $786 million is up for grabs. The current jackpot has an estimated cash value of $341.6 million. The next drawing is scheduled for Aug. 5.



The Powerball jackpot has climbed again after no tickets matched all the winning numbers drawn on Monday night.

The big prize is now an estimated $786 million with a cash option valued at $341.6 million.

The jackpot has been growing for the past three months. The last time someone won was on May 2 when winning tickets sold in Florida and Texas split a $20 million prize.

What were the winning numbers for Aug. 3?

The winning numbers were 8, 30, 41, 48, 54 and a Powerball of 4.

The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The drawing will be live-streamed on the Powerball website.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. For an additional $1 per play, Power Play can be added for a chance to multiply winning non-jackpot winnings.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, according to lottery officials.